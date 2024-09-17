BRS stages protests over installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue

Hyderabad, Sep 17 The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday staged protests over the installation of the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat by making milk offerings to the Telangana Talli (mother Telangana) statue.

Party leaders and workers in Hyderabad and other districts registered their protest against the Congress government’s action.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao and other leaders made the milk offering to the Telangana Talli statue in party headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Rama Rao vowed to relocate Rajiv Gandhi’s statue up to the Congress office, Gandhi Bhavan, on returning to power.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had Monday unveiled the statue of the former Prime Minister and dared BRS leaders to touch it.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, alleged that the Congress government insulted Telangana Talli as the statue of Rajiv Gandhi was installed in the place earmarked for its statue. He said once the BRS comes to power, Rajiv Gandhi’s statue will be sent to Gandhi Bhavan with full honours. He slammed the government over the arrest of BRS student leaders for making milk offerings to the Telugu Talli statue and demanded their immediate release.

Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy installed the Rajiv Gandhi statue to cover up the abuses he had hurled at party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for a long time. He also remarked that the Chief Minister lacked knowledge about various subjects.

"He says Rajiv Gandhi introduced computers in the country. It was Tata Group which had introduced computers," he said.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister for his outbursts against BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said Revanth Reddy spent nine months abusing the BRS leader.

Rama Rao asked Revanth Reddy to prove his efficiency by implementing ‘420 promises’ made in the elections and focusing on the administration. He demanded that Revanth Reddy provide electricity and Rythu Bandhu as the BRS government did. He recalled that when the previous BRS government was paying Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, Revanth Reddy promised that he would give Rs 15,000 and questioned when farmers would get the promised amount under Rythu Bharosa.

KTR said if the government is efficient, it should fulfil the promises to women and it should give Rs 4,000 pension to the elderly. He alleged that the law and order situation was deteriorating due to the inefficiency of the government. He cited media reports that police vehicles were not being refuelled as the pending bills were not cleared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor