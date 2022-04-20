BSE Odisha Class 10 admit card 2022 released, check details

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has now released admit cards for the students. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website bseodisha.ac.in. However, students can also collect their admit cards from the schools.

Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Then go to the 'Latest News' section.

Click on the link which reads ‘BSE Odisha admit card 2022’

Enter the required details.

Odisha Class 10 admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

The exams will be conducted in offline mode, the exams will start on April 29 and will conclude on May 6. The first sitting will begin at 8 am and the second sitting will be from 11 am.