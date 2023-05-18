BSE Odisha Class 10th results declared, overall pass percentage at 96.19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 : The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the class 10 High School Certificate (HSE) Examination results for the academic year 2022-23 on Thursday.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Examination announced the results of the class 10 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 96.19 per cent.

As per the Odisha BSE, the pass percentage for female students this year was recorded at 97.05 per cent, while the pass percentage for male students stood at 95.75 per cent.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Examination stated that more than 5 lakh students were enrolled and appeared for the exams which were held in statewide examination centres between March 10 and March 20 of 2023.

"As many as 5.12 lakh students appeared in the High School (HSC) summative assessment-2 examinations 2023 conducted in 3,218 statewide examinations centres from March 10 to 20," said Odisha BSE.

The BSE of Odisha added that out of all the students who appeared for the Matriculation examination, more than 4,000 students passed with A1 grade in the examinations.

Out of all the students who took the Matriculation examination, 4,158 students passed the A1 grade, 29,855 students passed the A2 grade, 77,762 students passed the B1 grade, and 1,19,120 students passed the B2 grade, stated BSE Odisha.

