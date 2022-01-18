BSF arrests Bangladeshi national from international border in Tripura

In a special operation to thwart the trans-border smuggling activities in Tripura, Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Bangladeshi national.

"On specific intelligence input, BSF troops of BOP Ashabari, Ex-150 Bn BSF, Gokulnagar apprehended Bangladeshi National namely Mohd Deepu Miah, resident of Comila (Bangladesh), while he was trying to negotiate IBBF from Bangladesh side. The apprehended person along with the items recovered from him has been handed over to PS- Kalamchoura, Sepahijala for further course of action," reads BSF statement.

BSF said the troops seized a consignment comprising of 1,375 Kg Hilsa (ilish) fish worth Rs 2,17,000 on the International Border under Sonamura Police Station, Sepahijala on Monday. The seized fish handed over to Customs- Sonamura for further disposal.

( With inputs from ANI )

