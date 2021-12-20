BSF arrests one Pakistani national from Gurdaspur border
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2021 01:37 AM2021-12-20T01:37:07+5:302021-12-20T01:45:12+5:30
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector in Punjab on Sunday.
According to BSF, a mobile and Pakistani currency worth Rs 1,650 were recovered from his possession during the search.
The arrested Pakistan citizen is being interrogated.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor