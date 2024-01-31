BSF denies Bengal CM’s charges on distribution of separate identity cards

Kolkata, Jan 31 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday denied the recent charges brought by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the force’s personnel of distributing separate identity cards to residents of villages close to the India-Bangladesh borders in the state.

A BSF spokesman said that their personnel are only engaged in ensuring the security of India’s borders and are not associated with the distribution of identity cards since the agency does not have the authority for it.

BSF insiders explained that the only thing that their outfits do is to issue gate passes to those residents of the state whose farmlands are in the “no man’s land” beyond the barbed fence and who have to go there for the purpose of farming.

Such residents have to show the gate passes while going to and returning from their farms in the “no man’s land.”

This, according to the BSF, is done to ensure that no Bangladeshi resident can illegally enter India after furnishing fake identity proofs.

On Monday, while addressing an administrative review meeting at Cooch Behar, which borders Bangladesh, the Chief Minister asked residents of villages close to the India-Bangladesh borders in the state not to accept identity cards provided by the BSF.

“I have got information that the BSF is trying to provide identity cards to the residents in the bordering villages. Do not accept these cards. If you accept them, you might come under the ambit of the NRC. Everyone understands who is actually steering the movement against the NRC,” she said.

