BSF detects drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Border Security Force troops on Tuesday detected a drone at a distance of approximately 200 metres from the international border and 50 metres from BS Fence in the AOR of 71 Bn BSF, Amritsar Sector.

The recovered drone is Quadcopter, according to a statement by BSF, Punjab Frontier.

"On 18th Jan, BSF troops detected a drone at a distance of approx 200 metres from IB and 50 metres from BS Fence in the AOR of 71 Bn BSF, Amritsar Sector. The recovered drone is Quadcopter," said the statement by BSF, Punjab Frontier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor