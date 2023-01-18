BSF ex-DG Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed Deputy NSA

Retired Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser in National Security Council Secretariat for a period of two years.

As per a National Security Council of Secretariat order issued on January 15, Singh a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre has been appointed on a re-employment contract, for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Singh retired as the BSF chief on December 31, 2022.

The government decision followed the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet as conveyed through communication by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T).

"In pursuance of approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet as conveyed vide DoP&T communication dated January 14, 2023, Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS (Retd.) (RJ:1988) is appointed in National Security Council Secretariat as Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA), on re-employment on contract basis, for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order mentions.

When Singh took charge of the BDF on August 31, 2021, he had created a history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services. His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959 batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June 1993 to January 1994.

Singh had earlier served with the Union government as Inspector General of the CRPF in Chhattisgarh and IG (Operations) at CRPF headquarters in Delhi. Before becoming BSF DG, he also served in the BSF.

When he became DG of the BSF, he had to negotiate the contentious amendment to BSF jurisdiction which was increased to 50km from the border as many states opposed it.

He was also instrumental in pushing women soldiers of the BSF into the acrobatic show of motorcycle riding in the Republic Day parade. A countrywide tour by women motorcycle riders of the BSF followed this.

His idea to celebrate the Raising Day of the BSF in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2021, appealed to the government so much that it has now directed all paramilitary forces and even the Army to celebrate their foundation and raising days out of Delhi.

Holding LLB and MPhil degrees, besides MBA from the IIM, Ahmedabad, Singh has served in the Rajasthan Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is considered a crusader for police reforms in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

