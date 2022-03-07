BSF jawan in Bengal kills colleague, turns guns on himself

New Delhi, March 7 A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Monday morning shot dead a colleague, before shooting himself, the force said.

The incident came a day after a similar incident of fratricide at Khasa in Punjab's Amritsar where BSF constable Satteppa S.K. shot five of his colleagues in a BSF camp, and then himself, leaving five, including himself, dead. The remaining injured trooper is also said to be in critical condition.

About Monday's incident, the BSF daid: "In an unfortunate incident, at around 06.45 a.m. on March 7, Head Constable Johnson Toppo, 117 Bn BSF, shot HC HG Shekharan, 117 Bn BSF and subsequently shot himself with his service rifle at BOP Kakmarichar, PS, Sagarpara, District Murshidabad (WB)."

Both were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital at Sagarpara where the doctor declared them brought dead, officials said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier, Atul Fujela and Deputy Inspector General, Behrampur Sector, Karni Singh Shekhawat also reached the spot after the fratricide incident. A case has been registered with the local police, the BSF said.

They also said that both the personnel were to visit Raninagar police station to depose the statement in connection with a case registered there on November 29, 2021.

The BSF has also ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the facts in the Punjab incident and further details are being collected to know how this incident happened.

