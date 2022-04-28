BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

One Border Security Force jawan shot himself dead on Thursday morning in the Kanker district, the police said.

In a conversation with ANI, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "One BSF 30 Bn Koylibeda jawan shot himself dead today morning in Kanker district. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained."

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

