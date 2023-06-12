BSF Meghalaya hands over Bangladeshi national to BGB

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 12 : Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said that it has handed over a Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) who earlier had inadvertently crossed the International border.

BSF Meghalaya said that Bangladeshi National had entered territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10.

In this regard, the official media handle of BSF Meghalaya took to Twitter and said," As a good will gesture, 43 Batallion BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national of unsound mind to Border Guard Bangladesh who inadvertently crossed International boundary and entered Indian territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10, 2023."

Earlier on May 13, the Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border.

BSF said that the duo had come into the country with the intention of robbery.

