BSF Meghalaya thwarts illegal migration attempt, apprehends 13 Bangladeshi nationals

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 7 : The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border at East Khasi Hills, informed officials.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 193 Bn BSF on 06 May 2023 apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border of East Khasi Hills," read an official statement.

The Border Security Force nabbed three Indian nationals from the spot who were facilitating illegal cross-border movement of Bangladeshis.

BSF got hold of them when Bangladeshi nationals came out of the jungle area close to IB and were boarding a Tata Sumo vehicle which was already parked there, informed officials.

Apprehended Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they entered India with the intention to further proceed to Kashmir to earn livelihood there through labour or other menial works.

"Apprehended persons were handed over to PS Dangar, East Khasi Hills for further action," it read.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor