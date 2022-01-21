BSF nabs drug peddlers in Assam with 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 cr

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crore from his possession in Assam's Karimganj, the force said on Friday.

The drug peddler identified as Marfuja Ahmed (18), a resident of Kaliganj in the Karimganj area, was held during an operation conducted by the troops of the seven battalions of the BSF on Thursday based on specific information regarding the deal of narcotics.

The BSF troops accordingly intercepted one Hyundai Eon Car (Regd No. AS-04-M-0551) on the Chargula - Kaliganj Bazar road at Pirar Chak, near Kaliganj Bazar, Karimganj, said the force.

"Immediately Police was informed about the interception of the car in which Yaba tablets concealed in a carton were recovered on search by the BSF and the Police," said the BSF.

"On counting the consignment in the presence of independent witnesses, it was found 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crores," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal activities in its area of jurisdiction.

The apprehended drug peddler along with seized items have been handed over to Karimganj police and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the BSF added.

( With inputs from ANI )

