BSF nabs smuggler with gold worth Rs 1.8-cr near India-Bangladesh border

New Delhi [India], May 12 : The Border Security Force (BSF) has caught a smuggler with 25 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.80 crore under South Bengal Frontier while being smuggled from Bangladesh to India, the force said on Friday.

The total weight of the seized gold biscuits was 2,914 grams, and they were being smuggled from Bangladesh into India. The apprehended smuggler was identified as Ameer Mandal, a resident of district North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

"On May 11, 2023, the jawans of Border Post Madhupur, 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, took prompt action based on strong information and caught a smuggler with 25 gold biscuits worth Rs. 1.80 crore," said the BSF.

The Border Post Madhupur received a solid tip-off that a smuggler was going to enter the Indian village with gold biscuits, said the force, adding "the jawans on duty immediately went to the specific location and detained a suspicious individual who was roaming on the border road."

Upon searching the individual, the BSF said, they found 25 gold biscuits tied around his waist. "The troops then brought the smuggler to the border post."

During interrogation, the BSF said, the smuggler revealed that he had taken the gold biscuits from Ashadul Mondal of Chandpur village and was about to hand them over to Paresh, a resident of Gadapota village, for a payment of Rs 3,000.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Customs Department in Bangaon for further legal action.

The BSF appeals to the people living on the border to report any information related to the smuggling of gold to BSF's Seema Saathi helpline number 14419. Additionally, the South Bengal Frontier has issued another number, 9903472227, where WhatsApp messages or voice messages related to gold smuggling can be sent.

"A suitable reward will be given to the person providing concrete information, and their identity will be kept confidential."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor