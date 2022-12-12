BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Kutch

By ANI | Published: December 12, 2022 12:44 PM 2022-12-12T12:44:56+5:30 2022-12-12T18:15:07+5:30

The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers nabbed three Pakistani fishermen from a creek in Gujarat's Kutch district early Monday, ...

BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Kutch | BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Kutch

BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Kutch

Next

The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers nabbed three Pakistani fishermen from a creek in Gujarat's Kutch district early Monday, said BSF.

Around 11 pm on Sunday, a BSF patrol party observed the movement of one Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla, the force said.

The BSF party immediately rushed to the spot and seized the boat but on seeing the approaching security party, fishermen fled from the vessel and headed towards Pakistan.

The border troopers chased and apprehended three Pakistani fishermen.

The operation conducted throughout the night was closely monitored and supervised by Ravi Gandhi, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier, who is on his maiden visit to the Bhuj Sector, after assuming charge of IG Gujarat Frontier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Bsf gujarat frontier Bsf gujarat frontier Ravi gandhi Border Security Force Border guarding force Border security force of india Bsf punjab frontier Border wing of assam Five border security force South bengal frontier border security force South bengal frontier of border security force Bsf tripura frontier Aizawl border security force