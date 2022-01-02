BSF on alert at India-Bangladesh border at WB's Gunarmath to deter smuggling

As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans are on alert at the India-Bangladesh border at West Bengal's Gunarmath to keep a check on smugglers who take advantage of darkness, heavy fog, rainfall, and thunderstorms.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Singh, 158 battalions, BSF in North 24 Parganas said, "Smugglers take advantage of darkness, heavy fog, rainfall, and thunderstorms. There is no provision for jawans to take a rest at zero point."

"We abide by non-lethal strategy and only use legal weapons in case of risk to life," the BSF official added.

Amid the dense fog and cold waves, the BSF personnel have been patrolling at the unfenced Border Out Posts (BOP) at Gunarmath across which lies Bangladesh.

Surendra Singh also alleged that the state police is not cooperative. "Even when we catch local criminals, it takes a lot of time to process it. The investigation is poor. Due to which many criminals are left out," Singh said.

"Currently, the work of fencing is due here at BOP Gunarmath. People take advantage of the dense fog and try to infiltrate. A river stream serves as a border here but people swim and cross the river to enter Indian territory. This happens mostly during the nighttime," said ASI Sawlara.

( With inputs from ANI )

