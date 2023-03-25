BSF organises medical camp under civic action programme in South West Khasi

Meghalaya [India], March 25 : The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya on Saturday orgzed a free medical camp at Mahadev high school, South West Khasi Hills.

According to an official release, during the camp, a large number of villagers were examined by doctors of BSF and given medicines free of cost.

Apart from conducting medical camp, various items of stationery, sports and other essential household items were also distributed among villagers to help them in their daily life.

Another Civic Action program was also orgsed by 193 Bn BSF at bordering villages Karaigora, Chikanbari and Bholabeta Dist- South West Khasi Hills in which various items like utensils, sports items, computers etc were distributed among villagers.

The helping hand extended by BSF was hugely appreciated by the local population and they expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the candid gesture exhibited by BSF.

BSF is holding such events towards its commitment to helping needy people and strengthening the relationship between BSF and the Bordering population, the release added.

