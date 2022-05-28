BSF organizes medical camp cum community outreach programme in J-K's Kupwara

Under the Government of India's initiative to celebrate and commemorate the 75th year of Independence i.e. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 172 Battalion of BSF organised a mega medical camp and community outreach programme on May 21, 2022, at Government Higher Secondary School at the Keran village in Kupwara district, said a BSF press release on Saturday.

Keran village is the northernmost village under the Kupwara district which is situated on the LoC. Because of the geographical conditions, this village remains cut off from the rest of the part of the Country almost for 07-08 months due to heavy snowfall on the routes connecting this village.

Hence, the villagers of Keran have poor economic conditions and very limited medical facilities. Considering these aspects in the mind, Sanjay Sharma, Commandant, 172 Bn BSF has planned this event, wherein Doctors from civil administration, BSF and Ayush have clinically examined the patients and accordingly prescribed the required treatment and free medicines were distributed. Social Welfare Department, HOPE (NGO) CRC Srinagar and SBI Trehgam have provided the Wheel Chairs, Crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids etc to needy villagers.

Besides, BSF has roped in the ICICI Foundation, Delhi to donate computers and sports items to children of Government Higher Secondary School, Keran through Panchayat.

Sarpanchs of all five Panchayats and the local population have appreciated the initiative of BSF being taken for the welfare of the forward area's population and requested similar programmes in future also.

A K Vidyarthi, DIG, SHQ BSF Kupwara conveyed categorically that he would take all requisite steps for the welfare and overall growth of the population residing in the forward areas.

On behalf of locals, Irfan Pandit Puri, Chairperson, District Development Council, Kupwara also conveyed his sincere gratitude to DIG BSF Kupwara for organising such a meaningful event for villagers residing in far-flung areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

