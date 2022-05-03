BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along Jammu border

Jammu, May 3 The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various Border Outposts (BOPs) under Jammu Frontier, officials said.

The exchange of sweets was done at the BOPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.

The BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pakistan Rangers who also reciprocated in similar way.

"BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating the border effectively.

"Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces," BSF said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor