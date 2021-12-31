BSF personnel in J-K's Poonch celebrate on new year's eve

With new year just hours away, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch celebrated the occasion with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm as they sang songs and danced to popular hits.

Some of the songs that they danced to included the popular song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' by Daler Mehndi.

BSF personnel also sang 'Wo bharat desh hai mera' in unison.

Dayanand Sharma, a BSF personnel said, "We are on duty here day and night. As we enter 2022, I extend my greetings to the people of the nation and pray for their happiness and good health."

On the occasion, the personnel had also put up decorative lights.

Karan Pratap Singh, another BSF personnel while extending his greetings to the countrymen said, "For as long as we are deployed here at the border, the countrymen need not worry. Till BSF is at the border, do not fear! Day and night we are serving our country."

Even at a terrain where temperatures dip to zero, the BSF personnel displayed much liveliness and jubilation.

"As we enter 2022, I promise that the BSF will continue to work towards ensuring everyone's trust in us," Manohar Lal, BSF personnel underlined.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor