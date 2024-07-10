BSF Recovers 126 Drones, 150 kg Heroin Along India-Pakistan Border in Punjab (See Pics & Video)

Chandigarh, July 10: With the recovery of 126 drones and 150 kg heroin, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said its troops have significantly outperformed the previous year’s record in the first six months this year. The BSF mans the 553-km long varied, tough, and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab.



See BSF Punjab Frontier Tweet:



𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝟏𝟐𝟔 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟓𝟎 𝐊𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟔 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬



In a remarkable achievement, the troops of @BSF_Punjab have significantly outperformed their previous year's record in just the first six months of this year. In… pic.twitter.com/aGd9XUpvlu — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) July 10, 2024