BSF recovers 3 packets of suspected narcotics dropped by drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], June 14 : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of suspected narcotics along with one blinker ball dropped by a drone near the Ferozepur border in Punjab on Wednesday morning.

According to an official statement, on June 14, 2023, on specific information at about 7.30 AM, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirt of Maboke village in Ferozepur district.

"During the search, BSF troops recovered a black colour bag containing 3 small Packets (2 white and 1 black colour polythene) of suspected narcotics (Gross weight - 2.6 kg) along with one blinker ball, dropped by drone, from a farming field of outskirt of Maboke village in Ferozepur district", a statement of the BSF said.

Vigilant BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious attempts to smuggle contraband, the statement added.

On June 12, BSF carried out joint operations at two places in Punjab with the help of state police.

In the first joint search operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district. Based on a piece of specific information, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran district on Sunday evening.

in another action, the BSF recovered two packets of Heroin near the border fence in Amritsar. According to officials, acting on specific information, a suspicious farmer was identified and was further apprehended.

