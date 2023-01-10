BSF recovers drugs near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

By ANI | Published: January 10, 2023 04:11 PM 2023-01-10T16:11:00+5:30 2023-01-10T21:45:02+5:30

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics substances suspected to be heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district ...

BSF recovers drugs near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran | BSF recovers drugs near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers drugs near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Next

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics substances suspected to be heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, BSF troops on border patrol duty heard the sound of something thrown over the border fence towards the Indian side of the fencing in the area falling near Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

BSF troops sensed the presence of smugglers ahead of the border fence and fired towards them, but the smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense fog.

Further, during the initial search of the area, troops recovered five bottles (wrapped in socks) filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight - 2.5 Kg), said Punjab Frontier, BSF.

The investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Punjab frontier Punjab frontier Border Security Force Border guarding force Border security force of india Bsf punjab frontier Border wing of assam Five border security force South bengal frontier border security force South bengal frontier of border security force Bsf tripura frontier Aizawl border security force