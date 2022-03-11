BSF recovers huge arms cache in Punjab's Ferozepur
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 02:53 PM2022-03-11T14:53:07+5:302022-03-11T15:00:03+5:30
Personnel of the Border Security Force and Special Task Force in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Ferozepur Sector on the India Pakistan border.
Personnel of the Border Security Force and Special Task Force in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Ferozepur Sector on the India Pakistan border.
Among the confiscated arms and ammunition are five AK-47 rifles and 10 magazines, three US-made rifles with six magazines and five pistols with ten magazines and cartridges.
The joint operation of BSF and STF is underway and more details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app