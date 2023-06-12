BSF recovers IED in J-K's Handwara

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 : Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town, officials said.

As per the information, the forces recovered the IED in Bhatpura village near a culvert along the Handwara-Naogaon state highway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in May, Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragic incident as it apprehended a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg.

The arrested terror associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam, Pulwama, the police said then.

In February, in a first, Jammu Police recovered a perfume improvised explosive device (IED) from a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in the twin blasts that took place in Narwal on January 21.

The police had arrested a terrorist identified as Arif who was in contact with the Pakistani handlers for three years.

As many as nine people were injured in the twin blasts that occurred in Jammu's Narwal in January in a gap of 20 minutes.

The police had said that the terrorists intended to kill as many people as possible.

"Two bombs were planted on January 20. Two blasts occurred on January 21 at a gap of 20 minutes to kill as many people as possible. 9 people were injured after the first IED blast. The damage that was intended could be averted because of the SOPs followed by the police. Otherwise, the damage could have been bigger because the first IED was small but the second IED was way bigger than the first. Police have arrested one terrorist Arif, who was in contact with Pakistan handlers for 3 years," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters earlier in the year.

