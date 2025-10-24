BSF Recruitment 2025: 391 Constable GD Posts Open for 10th Pass Candidates

Young individuals who have successfully passed their Class 10 examinations now have a golden opportunity to join government service. The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 391 Constable GD posts under the sports quota, offering a prestigious chance to serve the nation. The online application process has started, and interested candidates can register through the official BSF website. The last date to apply is November 4, 2025, till 11:59 PM. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100, making it a lucrative opportunity for deserving youth.

To be eligible for the BSF Constable (GD) post, candidates must be between 18 and 23 years of age, with relaxations of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates. Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board and should have either represented India or won a medal in an international sporting event recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the past two years. This recruitment aims to encourage talented sportspersons to join the nation’s security forces through merit and athletic achievement.

The application fee for General and OBC male candidates is ₹159. To apply, candidates should visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in, click on the online application link available on the homepage, and fill in all the required details carefully. After entering educational qualifications and uploading necessary documents, applicants must pay the prescribed fee and submit the form. Once completed, it is advised to take a printout of the application for future use. This recruitment not only offers a stable career but also recognizes the contribution of young sportspersons to national pride.