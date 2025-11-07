BSF, RPF arrest smuggler; seize gold valued at over Rs 30 lakh

Kolkata, Nov 7 The Border Security Force (BSF), in a coordinated operation with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), arrested a smuggler and seized gold valued at over Rs 30 lakh from him in Nadia district of West Bengal, an official said.

"Troops of the 194 Battalion, BSF, had received intelligence inputs about an attempt to smuggle gold. Based on this information, a joint team of the BSF and RPF conducted a special operation at Bankim Nagar railway station. The personnel maintained discreet but close surveillance around the station premises and near local shops to monitor any suspicious activity," a senior BSF official said.

Around 3.10 p.m., an Indian national matching the description from the intelligence report arrived at the station on a motorcycle. He parked his bike and proceeded toward the platform. About five minutes later, when he returned to the parking area, he was caught and searched.

A small red packet was found in his possession containing two gold pieces. He was also carrying two smartphones. The man was arrested and taken to the Ramnagar Border Outpost, officials said.

The seized gold weighed 251.7 grams and was valued at Rs 30,32,985.

"During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that he received a call from a resident of village Puttikhali around 1.20 p.m., informing him that another person would arrive at Bankim Nagar railway station carrying a small packet. Acting on this information, the accused reached the station around 2.50 p.m. There, he was contacted by a person from Majhdia, who handed over the packet containing the gold," the official added.

The accused further disclosed that he was supposed to deliver the gold to two local goldsmiths and receive cash in return.

The man, along with the seized gold, has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal processing. His mobile phone data is being examined to trace others involved in the racket.

The BSF official appreciated the quick response of the troops and their coordination with the RPF to carry out the operation within railway premises. He said BSF personnel are fully capable of preventing illegal activities such as smuggling not only along the international border but also within their operational areas.

"The troops are performing their duties with utmost dedication and vigilance," he said.

The official also appealed to residents of border areas to share any information related to smuggling activities along the border.

"They can contact us through the 'Seema Saathi' helpline number 14419 or send messages via WhatsApp number 9903472227. Those providing credible information will be suitably rewarded, and their identities will be kept confidential," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor