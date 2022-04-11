BSF seeks IAF's help for maintenance of Mi17 choppers

New Delhi, April 11 ) The Border Security Force (BSF) has approached the Indian Air Force (IAF) for getting essential spare parts for its air wing as the supply of the equipment has got delayed because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, sources in the security set up said.

The BSF has over 12 Mi17 helicopters, including the V5 series, apart from other choppers such as Chetak and Dhruv.

The IAF also uses Mi17 helicopters on a large scale and in case of need, it can spare some essential equipment to the BSF, the sources said.

The supply of spare parts under the Russia-India defence deal has not been affected to a great extent because of the war as it was committed in the deal.

According to BSF officials, the scheduled maintenance requires change of parts and if the spare parts are not available, the BSF may be forced to cut down the sorties which may affect evacuation works, the sources said.

Among all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), only the BSF has an air wing and it is widely operated by the CRPF and ITBP for ferrying troops and for evacuation purposes.

The BSF has also informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about this issue, and it is hopeful that the Ministry will look into the matter.

According to the flying manual of the BSF's air wing, every helicopter requires an ‘airworthiness certificate', which is to be issued from time to time after completing the essential maintenance checks.

This maintenance check must be carried out on all choppers at regular intervals along with daily inspections, as per the guidelines.

The chopper must not have any snags or abnormalities during the inspections and an engine power assurance check must be carried out at regular intervals as specified by the manufacturer.

