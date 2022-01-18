BSF seize 82 fake licences from truck drivers near Indo-B'desh border

New Delhi, Jan 18 In a special drive along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has caught 82 truck drivers with fake drivers licence plying near the Integrated Check Post in Petrapole along the international border near Bongaon in West Bengal.

The force had received a tip-off that few drivers were involved in carrying out trans-border crimes such as smuggling of gold, silver, cough syrup, drugs etc. while being engaged in export and import of goods between India and Bangladesh.

On January 16, the BSF carried out a surprise check of the driving licences of the drivers engaged in export and import of goods via road through the ICP-Petrapole and seized 52 fake licences.

On January 17, 30 more trucks drivers were found in the possession of fake driving licence. Accordingly, the BSF handed over 82 fake driving licences to the Customs and it was conveyed by the concerned authorities that those trucks whose drivers had fake driving licence will not be allowed to operate.

In order to ensure smooth running of the trade between India and Bangladesh, the force has also informed the Bongaon Transport Association to follow the standing operating procedure so that security and interests of the both nations are not compromised.

With a spate in the smuggling activities at the ICP-Petrapole in the recent past, BSF has taken many steps to upgrade its surveillance and vigilance measures which resulted in these seizures, officials said.

On January 4, smuggled gold worth around Rs 1,44,22,356 was seized from a transporter who tried to flee on a bike near the ICP-Petrapole.

It was subsequently revealed that the gold was smuggled in from Bangladesh by concealing it inside an import bound truck.

A senior official in the force also revealed that around 50 kg of marijuana was seized by BSF troopers from an Indian truck on January 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor