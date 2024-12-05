BSF seizes gold valued at Rs 1.71 crore from border village in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 5 The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2.18 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.71 crore at a border village near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said on Thursday.

A BSF spokesman said that troops of the 81st Battalion of the border guards seized 2.18 kg of gold from the Nehal Chandra Nagar village on Wednesday night.

Acting on specific intelligence input, BSF troops laid an ambush along the International Border and the paramilitary personnel observed suspicious movements near the border fence.

When challenged by the BSF, the suspected smugglers managed to flee, taking advantage of dense vegetation, uneven terrain, and the cover of darkness, the spokesman said.

He said undeterred, the alert BSF troops conducted a thorough search of the area which led to the recovery of the smuggled gold, which included bars, biscuits, and nuts, collectively weighing nearly 2.18 kg.

The seized gold has been handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action.

A BSF statement said that the successful operation highlights the BSF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's borders and preventing cross-border smuggling.

This seizure stands out as one of the most significant gold recovery operations near the India-Bangladesh border in recent years, particularly in Tripura.

The BSF remains steadfast in its mission to curb illegal activities along the border and ensure national security, the statement said.

A senior BSF official said that 55 Rohingyas among 675 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh apprehended in Tripura this year by the BSF and various contraband worth Rs 48 crore have been seized.

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has intensified its security along the India-Bangladesh border and deployed additional troops.

The BSF also uses various devices to closely monitor the border situation.

