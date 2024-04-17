BSF shoots down drone carrying drugs along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 17 The Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district located along the India-Pakistan border has shot down a Pakistani drone that was carrying drugs, an official said on Wednesday.

Heroin valued at Rs 13 crore was seized after the drone was shot down.

The police said that the BSF had received a tip-off that a "drone carrying drugs was entering Indian territory".

A search operation, after bringing down the drone, was conducted in the area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The drone and a packet containing heroin were seized.

BSF officials handed over the drugs and drone to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

