BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan
By IANS | Published: October 14, 2022 09:24 AM 2022-10-14T09:24:03+5:30 2022-10-14T09:35:06+5:30
Chandigarh, Oct 14 A drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab's Ajnala sector close to Indo-Pakistan border on Friday, officials said.
It was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India.
Senior BSF officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, reached the spot. A search operation has been launched in the area.
