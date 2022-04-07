BSF sights Pakistani drone near Punjab's Gurdaspur

A Pakistani drone was sighted entering the Indian territory near Punjab's Gurdaspur around 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

The drone returned back to Pakistan after the soldiers of 89 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) threw light bombs and conducted atleast 16 fires over it.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Inspector General Prabhakar Joshi reached the International border near Gurdaspur's Rose and started with the scrutiny.

Earlier on 20 December 2021 also, a drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur area and the BSF personnel had fired five rounds over it after the patrolling team heard a humming sound.

Further information is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

