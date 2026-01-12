BSF trooper dies in fire incident in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 12 A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Monday in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A statement by the fire and emergency services department said, “A fire incident was reported at Madar, Bandipora, at around 2.34 a.m. today. On receipt of the call, fire and emergency services from the District Fire Headquarters Bandipora were immediately rushed to the spot. As the flames were very high, the additional reinforcement was also mobilised promptly."

