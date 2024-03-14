BSF trooper shoots himself dead in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, March 14 A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot himself dead in J&K's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that the trooper shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty at the official residence of the local Deputy Commissioner.

"Police have taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation has been started to ascertain the exact details of the incident," a source said.

