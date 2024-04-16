BSP the main Oppn party in UP, Cong-SP will cut our votes, says Akash Anand

Lucknow, April 16 BSP national coordinator Akash Anand has said that the BSP was the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh as it is in direct fight with the ruling party.

He accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being the ‘B’ team of the BJP.

Talking to reporters before leaving for campaigning on Tuesday, he said “You look at our list of candidates. Wherever we have fielded candidates, we are in a direct fight with the BJP. But Congress and SP have fielded candidates to cut into our votes and benefit BJP,” he said.

“The SP-Congress combine is not asking the tough questions like the BSP is doing. In a democracy, you are supposed to ask questions, and I am doing only that. Yogi ji’s own order says that girls cannot take classes in private institutes after 8 p.m. I have raised a question on that,” Anand said.

He further said, “Nobody is highlighting the issues concerning the youth, like paper leaks, that we are highlighting. Such issues make you look aggressive.”

Asked to comment on Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Azad, Anand said, “We need to be wary of every person who is trying to mislead people of Bahujan Samaj and take away the votes of BSP. We never believed in taking our fight to the streets. He has gone begging to the INDIA bloc and others for two seats. Our community never begs anyone.”

Replying to a question, he said that the dream of his party was to see Mayawati become the first Dalit woman Prime Minister of the country. Anand said that in the 2027 Assembly polls, he is confident of bringing BSP back to power with a full majority.

