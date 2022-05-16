BSSC CGL Exam 2022 application deadline extended, check details

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the online application deadline for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can now submit the form on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 30 and June 1. Earlier, the application deadline was March 17.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website onlinebssc.com

Click on the application link which reads “3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION”

Register yourself with the application process.

Fill in the required details as asked.

Upload the required documents and pay the fee.

Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates have to pay Rs. 135.