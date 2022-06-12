Buddha relic to augment India, Mongolia relations

Hindon (UP), June 12 India and Mongolia have been bound by the three "Ds" - Democracy, Dharma and Development - partnership.

In order to emphasise the relevance of the Buddhist connect between the two countries, India has decided to fly a relic of the Buddha to Mongolia for display at the Gandan monastery on Buddha Jayanti day celebrated on June 14.

The delegation carrying the relic has representatives of the international Buddhist Confederation and a group of monks led by Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju has visited Mongolia in the past and is seen and respected by the Buddhist leaders in Mongolia as a messenger of Buddhism from India.

A special Indian Air Force aircraft will carry the relic along with the delegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor