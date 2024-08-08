Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Holiday Today in Honour of Former CM’s Demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced holiday on Thursday, August 8. His final rites are scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2024. "It's a sad news. The state government has announced a holiday today. His last rites will take place with state honour. I remember the day when I met him in the presence of Gopalkirshna Gandhi after the Singur movement," she said.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Left leader, who passed away at his residence in Kolkata. He served as CM from 2000 to 2011. He was the second and last CPI (M) leader who served as the CM of West Bengal, succeeding Jyoti Basu. In 2011 assembly polls, Bhattacharjee-led CPI (M) lost to Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which ended a 34-year communist rule in West Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in her condolence message on X, said, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for last several decades and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief."