Budget 2022: Anantha Nageswaran to address press conference after the Economic Survey

Anantha Nageswaran will address the press conference today after the presentation of the Economic Survey. The ministry of finance shared this information through its Twitter handle "CEA Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran to address a press conference on 31.01.22 at 3:45 PM in New Delhi after the presentation of #EconomicSurvey 2021-22 by FM in Parliament."

CEA Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran to address a press conference on 31.01.22 at 3:45 PM in New Delhi after presentation of #EconomicSurvey 2021-22 by FM in Parliament

Watch Live👇

📺 https://t.co/C1QUTTUEzE



FB➡️https://t.co/GVfVncctpK



For LIVE updates

Twitter➡️https://t.co/XaIRg3fn5f — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February. While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.



