Budget 2022: Centre preparing scheme for unemployed & poor in rural areas affected by Covid pandemic

The central government is developing new schemes for the unemployed and the poor in rural areas affected by the Corona pandemic. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to make an announcement in this regard in the budget to be presented on February 1. Officials say a new plan is underway to provide social security to the unemployed and the poor who have lost their jobs. If all goes well, the money will be sent directly to the beneficiary's bank account as per PM Kisan scheme.

Meanwhile, the matter is yet to be discussed with the states and the budget will be announced only after their consent. It will benefit the rural poor, migrant workers, agricultural laborers and workers in the unorganized sector. The Corona pandemic has left millions unemployed and the cost of health care rising. A new plan is being devised to alleviate this crisis.

To implement the scheme, beneficiary information will be collected from the Government e-Shram portal. Launched in August 2021, the portal has more than 23 crore unorganized and migrant workers. The government has also issued e-labor cards with their Aadhaar, mobile numbers and bank account information. Based on this registration, the scope of the new scheme will be created, experts say.

States will be entrusted with the responsibility of proper implementation of the scheme and identification of real beneficiaries. Also, their share in the fund to be invested in the scheme can be decided. The central and state governments have offered a number of concessions, including easy loans, to provide financial assistance during the Corona pandemic.