Budget 2022: Deloitte demands special allowances for WFH employees

The Union Budget 2022 is expected to release on 1 February by the Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. The last year's budget was based on health and rural infrastructure development but this year it is assumed that the budget will be more toward the economy of the country as the coronavirus surge. It is also said that the Finance minister will especially look after work from home employees and give special benefits to them, she will also not disappoint the tax givers this year.

Work from home (WFH) allowances for employees?

There are speculations that the WHF employees will get a certain rise in payment from the government as their expense has increased. Due to the rise in corona cases, many companies have offered workers to do work from home but they are not giving them facilities like internet broadband, telephone, furniture, and electricity bills, so it is assumed that the government will look after it this year in budget 2022.

Tax exemption for WFH employees?

Tax services and financial services company Deloitte India has also demanded work from the home allowance for the employers. And if the government refused to do so then the tax exemption should be made. Deloitte also compared the work from home culture in Britain and said that the government has made special rules to give tax relief to the employees in Britain.



