Budget 2022: Here's What's gets cheaper and what's going to be expensive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%.

According to Budget 2022 headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewelry, solar cells, and solar modules will become more expensive due to customs duties on imported items. However, polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol, and acetic acid will become cheaper.

These products will be expensive

Umbrella

Imitation Jewellery

Single or multiple loudspeakers

Headphones and earphones

Smart meters

Solar cells

Solar modules

X-ray machines

Parts of electronic toys



These products will be cheaper

Frozen mussels

Frozen squids

Asafoetida

Cocoa beans

Methyl alcohol

Acetic acid

Cut and polished diamonds

Camera lens for cellular mobile phone



