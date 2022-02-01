Budget 2022: Here's What's gets cheaper and what's going to be expensive
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2022 03:49 PM2022-02-01T15:49:17+5:302022-02-01T15:49:36+5:30
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%.
According to Budget 2022 headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewelry, solar cells, and solar modules will become more expensive due to customs duties on imported items. However, polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol, and acetic acid will become cheaper.
These products will be expensive
- Umbrella
- Imitation Jewellery
- Single or multiple loudspeakers
- Headphones and earphones
- Smart meters
- Solar cells
- Solar modules
- X-ray machines
- Parts of electronic toys
These products will be cheaper
- Frozen mussels
- Frozen squids
- Asafoetida
- Cocoa beans
- Methyl alcohol
- Acetic acid
- Cut and polished diamonds
- Camera lens for cellular mobile phone
Open in app