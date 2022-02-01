Budget 2022: "PM eVIDYA will provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12" says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, said, budget (2022-23) One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said "A fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance startups in agriculture & rural enterprises for farm produce value chain."

While talking about the PM eVIDYA program she said "'One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."

The Cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget concluded with the Budget being approved. The meet was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among other senior Cabinet colleagues.

