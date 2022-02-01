Budget 2022: Top announcements so far in Budget 2022 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget the Union Finance Minitser has made several announcements so far.

Digital Rupee will be rolled out by 2023

India will launch sovereign green bonds

5G spectrum auctions to will conducted this year

ECLGS scheme will be extended till March 2023

ePassports will be launched in 2022-23 for convenience in overseas travel

For urban capacity building, modernization of building by-laws, town planning schemes, and transit-oriented development will be implemented.

Centres of Excellence will be launched with an outlay of 250 crores for urban sector development.

Battery Swapping Policy will be implemented and inter operational service will be brought.

'One Nation, One Registration' will be launched for anywhere registration to facilitate ease of living & doing business.

The private sector to encouraged to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency in the EV ecosystem.

