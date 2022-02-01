Budget 2022: UP chief minister Yogi shares his views on Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022. As the Finance Minister presented the Budget many of the leaders and Union Ministers have their view on this year's budget.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on the Budget said, "This is a progressive Budget; benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy."

Sandeep Aggarwal, Chair, Industrustrial Affairs Committee, PHDCCI on the budget said "This is an excellent Budget... The announcement regarding 'Kavach' is going to be a gamechanger for Railways. This indigenous technology will improve the density as well as the speed of train movement in India."

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kan also gave his views on the 2022 budget and said, "It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure."



