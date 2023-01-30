Budget 2023: Trade association CTI seeks relief for middle class, small traders

The association of traders, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), as part of its pre-Budget recommendations, wrote a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking relief for middle-class people and small traders.All sectors need relief from the government in the budget.

Especially the middle class and 20 lakh traders of Delhi have not got any relief in the budget in the last eight years and everyone is hopeful that they will definitely get some relief from this budget,” the Delhi-based association said in a release. The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on February 1, 2023. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. Chairman Brijesh Goyal, on behalf of CTI, said taxpayers in the senior citizens’ bracket should get old age benefit on the basis of their taxes.

Under section 40A of the Income Tax Act, any payment in cash above Rs 10,000 to any person in a day shall not be allowed as a deduction in the computation of Income.Among others, the association of traders demanded affordable loans for the middle-class, separate schemes and packages to promote the manufacturing sector and the Make in India initiative, and an export hub to promote trade.Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term