Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Touts Savings of Rs 2.7 Lakh Crore from Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the benefits of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme during her presentation of the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today. She stated that the DBT, which has disbursed Rs 34 lakh crore, has led to government savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore by eliminating fraudulent beneficiaries and leakages.

Sitharaman Expresses Confidence in Re-election, Praises Economic Transformation:

In her address, Sitharaman expressed confidence in the government's re-election, stating, Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.

She also praised the positive economic transformation witnessed in the past decade, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Collective Well-being, Collective Progress) motto.



Budget 2024 is anticipated to announce record capital expenditure on infrastructure, focusing on roadways, highways, and Indian Railways. This aligns with the Modi government's strategy to drive economic growth through infrastructure investments. The capital expenditure allocation for Indian Railways is expected to reach a record high of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.