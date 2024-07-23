Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Chooses Off White Colour Saree With Magenta Border As She Reaches Finance Ministry Ahead of Union Budget Presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Tuesday, July 23. The Finance Minister was seen wearing a off white saree with a magenta border as she arrived at the Finance Ministry office in Delhi.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with the statistical appendix on Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her team with the Budget tablet outside the Ministry of Finance in North Block.

She will present the Union Budget today at around 11 AM in Lok Sabha.



Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran reached the Ministry earlier.

Speaking to the media, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the first Union Budget of the third Modi government will be based on his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Sitharaman will lay on the table a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for the year 2024-25 in the Rajya Sabha. With this upcoming budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will surpass the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964 as finance minister. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.