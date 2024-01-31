Budget 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pledges to Return and Deliver Full Budget After Lok Sabha Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, vowed to return for a third term and deliver a full-fledged budget after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "Just before the election, we don't submit a full budget; this we will do after a new government is elected. This interim budget is a guideline for us. I am hopeful that the country will touch new heights of prosperity. Development for everyone is taking place. This journey will continue with your blessings. Ram Ram," the Prime Minister said. The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

Addressing the media ahead of Union Budget 2024, PM Modi said, "Ram Ram to all of you for the year 2024. At the end of the first session held in the new Parliament building, this Parliament took a very dignified decision of clearing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam." The Prime Minister said the Budget session, commenced today with President Droupadi Murmu's address, is a festival of Nari Shakti. "And today the budget session is starting under the guidance of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, and tomorrow the interim budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji is in a way a festival of Nari Shakti," he said.

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament.#Budget#Budget2024#NarendraModi#InterimBudget#InterimBudget2024pic.twitter.com/dBQQqwgEu8 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 31, 2024

Hitting out at the opposition parties, PM Modi said, "Those who want to disrupt by habit and those who disrupt democracy, today these parliamentarians will look into their own conduct and ask themselves what they did in ten years." While maintaining that this Budget Session is an opportunity to express remorse and leave good footprints behind, PM Modi requested MPs to not let this opportunity slip. Budget 2024: Key Expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming Budget.

PM requested opposition MPs to perform their best to give benefit to the Parliament in the interest of the country and fill the nation with enthusiasm.